Stoller leads Eastern Illinois against Indiana State after 25-point outing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-2) at Indiana State Sycamores (0-1) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-2) at Indiana State Sycamores (0-1)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits Indiana State after Ava Stoller scored 25 points in Eastern Illinois’ 82-67 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

Indiana State finished 4-28 overall with a 1-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sycamores averaged 65.8 points per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 30.7% from deep last season.

Eastern Illinois went 15-6 in OVC action and 5-11 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 9.8 steals, 3.8 blocks and 16.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.