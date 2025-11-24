Stojakovic and No. 8 Illinois host UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -33.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Illinois faces UT Rio Grande Valley after Andrej Stojakovic scored 20 points in Illinois’ 98-58 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Fighting Illini have gone 5-0 at home. Illinois averages 95.8 points and has outscored opponents by 26.6 points per game.

The Vaqueros have gone 1-3 away from home. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Illinois’ average of 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 9.4 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Ben Humrichous is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Marvin McGhee III is averaging 15 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Koree Cotton is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

