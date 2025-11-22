Stojakovic and No. 8 Illinois host LIU

Long Island Sharks (3-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini…

Long Island Sharks (3-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -33.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Illinois faces LIU after Andrej Stojakovic scored 26 points in Illinois’ 90-86 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Fighting Illini have gone 4-0 in home games. Illinois leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 43.8 boards. David Mirkovic leads the Fighting Illini with 12.0 rebounds.

The Sharks are 2-2 on the road. LIU allows 79.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Illinois makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than LIU has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). LIU has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Ben Humrichous is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Fuller is averaging 16.5 points for the Sharks. Greg Gordon is averaging 14.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.