Stirtz scores 24 and plays every minute in Iowa’s 77-58 win over Western Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 24 points, dished out seven assists, and played all 40 minutes as Iowa defeated Western Illinois, 77-58 on Friday.

Stirtz, a preseason All-American and one of 12 newcomers to join the Hawkeyes (2-0) this season, has led the team in scoring in both games this season after following new head coach Ben McCollum from Drake and Northwest Missouri.

Alvaro Folgueiras, a transfer from Robert Morris, scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting as the only other Hawkeye in double-digits, along with five rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Howard added eight points and four assists.

Iowa was up by eight points at halftime, carrying a 41-33 lead into the break, but outpaced the Leathernecks (0-2) 36-25 in the second half to secure the win.

Isaiah Griffin led Western Illinois with 21 points (8-of-13 shooting) and five rebounds, and Tyran Cook added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

