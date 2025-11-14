Stirtz, Banks lead Iowa as Hawkeyes cruise to 81-62 win over Xavier

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 21 points and Tavion Banks scored 13 points as Iowa took control…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 21 points and Tavion Banks scored 13 points as Iowa took control a little past the midway point of the first half to beat Xavier 81-62 on Friday night.

Stirtz broke a 22-22 tie with a dunk at 7:48 before halftime, Brendan Hausen followed with a 3-pointer and the undefeated Hawkeyes (3-0) outscored Xavier 23-6 en route to a 45-29 halftime lead.

Jovan Milicevic made two foul shots with 17:57 remaining, and Filip Borovicanin netted a jump shot to get the Musketeers (2-2) within 47-38 with 17:42. Cam Manyawu countered with a layup, and Iowa led by double digits for the remainder.

Reserve Kael Combs scored 11 points for Iowa, which shot 57% (29 of 51) despite just 27% shooting (3 of 11) from 3. Cam Manyawu added nine points and nine rebounds.

Milicevic scored 15 points, and Borovicanin and Tre Carroll each scored 12 for Xavier, which shot 39% (23 of 59).

