Stinson and North Florida take on the Campbell Fighting Camels in non-conference play

Campbell Fighting Camels (4-4) at North Florida Ospreys (2-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on Campbell in out-of-conference action.

The Ospreys are 2-0 on their home court. North Florida is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fighting Camels are 1-2 on the road. Campbell averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

North Florida scores 56.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 57.9 Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 65.3 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 78.7 North Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamisyn Stinson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 22.5% from beyond the arc. Alonya Waldon is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.4 points.

Ciara Alexander is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jasmine Nivar is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

