Stewart leads Albany against Rhode Island after 21-point performance

Albany Great Danes (2-1) at Rhode Island Rams (3-1)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany plays Rhode Island after Amaya Stewart scored 21 points in Albany’s 65-41 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

Rhode Island went 17-16 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Rams allowed opponents to score 55.2 points per game and shoot 39.3% from the field last season.

Albany went 10-6 on the road and 26-7 overall last season. The Great Danes gave up 53.6 points per game while committing 13.0 fouls last season.

