Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Stevenson scores 29, Purdue…

Stevenson scores 29, Purdue Fort Wayne knocks off Chicago State 90-77

The Associated Press

November 25, 2025, 9:58 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Mikale Stevenson had 29 points and Corey Hadnot II added 28 in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 90-77 win over Chicago State on Tuesday.

Stevenson and Hadnot added three steals apiece for the Mastodons (3-5). Darius Duffy shot 3 of 5 from the field to finish with seven points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks.

Marcus Tankersley led the way for the Cougars (0-7) with 18 points. Chicago State also got 17 points from Doyel Cockrill III. CJ Ray finished with nine points and two steals. The loss was the Cougars’ seventh straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up