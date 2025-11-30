Stevenson leads North Texas over Prairie View A&M 72-69

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored five of his 23 points in the final 23 seconds to lead North…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson scored five of his 23 points in the final 23 seconds to lead North Texas to a 72-69 win over Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

Stevenson made a tiebreaking layup and hit the and-1 free throw with 23 seconds to play and capped the scoring with two foul shots just before the buzzer.

Stevenson also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Mean Green (6-2). David Terrell Jr. added 15 points while going 4 of 10 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds and nine assists. Reece Robinson went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Tai’Reon Joseph led the Panthers (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Jannoy Thomas added 13 points and seven rebounds for Prairie View A&M. Cory Wells also put up 13 points and two blocks.

Terrell scored seven points in the first half and North Texas went into the break trailing 36-30. Stevenson scored a team-high 17 points for North Texas in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.