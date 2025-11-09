Stevenson, Arnett lead North Texas over Loyola Chicago, 64-62

CHICAGO (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson led North Texas with 23 points and Dylan Arnett hit the game-winning jump shot as…

CHICAGO (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson led North Texas with 23 points and Dylan Arnett hit the game-winning jump shot as time expired as the Mean Green knocked off Loyola Chicago 64-62 on Sunday.

Kymany Houinsou made a layup with about 3 seconds left that made it 62-all. Reese Robinson — who missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left — raced to halfcourt and then found Arnett for the winning jumper.

Stevenson also contributed three steals for the Mean Green (3-0). Will McClendon added 12 points while going 1 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 9 for 10 from the line and grabbed five rebounds. Arnett had 10 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

The Ramblers (1-2) were led by Chuck Love III, who recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Kayde Dotson added 11 points for Loyola Chicago. Deywilk Tavarez had 11 points.

Stevenson scored 13 points in the first half for North Texas, who led 34-20 at halftime. Stevenson scored 10 second-half points for North Texas.

