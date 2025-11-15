Stetson visits Western Carolina for non-conference showdown

Stetson Hatters (1-2) at Western Carolina Catamounts (1-2) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes…

Stetson Hatters (1-2) at Western Carolina Catamounts (1-2)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on Stetson in non-conference action.

Western Carolina finished 7-7 at home last season while going 8-22 overall. The Catamounts averaged 8.9 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

Stetson went 8-24 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Hatters averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 14.1 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from deep.

