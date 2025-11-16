Stetson Hatters travel to take on the Western Carolina Catamounts

Stetson Hatters (1-2) at Western Carolina Catamounts (1-2) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -10.5;…

Stetson Hatters (1-2) at Western Carolina Catamounts (1-2)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -10.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Stetson.

Western Carolina finished 7-7 at home a season ago while going 8-22 overall. The Catamounts averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.0 last season.

Stetson finished 8-24 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Hatters averaged 71.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.5 last season.

