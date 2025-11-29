Stetson Hatters and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds square off in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) vs. Stetson Hatters (3-4) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) vs. Stetson Hatters (3-4)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and Stetson square off in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

The Hatters have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamie Phillips Jr. averaging 4.1.

The Thunderbirds are 2-6 in non-conference play. Southern Utah is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stetson averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 77.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 81.0 Stetson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillips is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 10.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.3%.

Jaiden Feroah is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Thunderbirds. Elijah Duval is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

