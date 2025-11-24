Stetson Hatters and the Northern Kentucky Norse square off

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-5) vs. Stetson Hatters (2-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will play Northern…

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-5) vs. Stetson Hatters (2-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson will play Northern Kentucky at Trojan Fieldhouse at Moore Physical Education Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Stetson finished 16-15 overall with a 6-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Hatters averaged 7.5 steals, 3.4 blocks and 16.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Norse have a 1-5 record in non-conference games. Northern Kentucky gives up 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.