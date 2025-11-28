Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks face the Longwood Lancers

Longwood Lancers (5-3) vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-1) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes…

Longwood Lancers (5-3) vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-1)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on Longwood at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Ladyjacks have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. SFA averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Lancers have a 5-3 record in non-conference games. Longwood ranks third in the Big South shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

SFA averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 12.4 more points per game (78.9) than SFA gives up to opponents (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Key Roseby is shooting 54.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Amor Harris is averaging 10.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Frances Ulysse is averaging 10.5 points.

