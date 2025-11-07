Steinbach’s double-double and Washington’s balance scoring topple Denver 84-70

SEATTLE (AP) — Hannes Steinbach had a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Washington had seven players in…

SEATTLE (AP) — Hannes Steinbach had a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds, and Washington had seven players in double-figure scoring and beat Denver 84-70 on Thursday night.

Wesley Yates III also scored 13 points for Washington (2-0). Backup Zoom Diallo scored 12 points and Bryson Tucker, JJ Mandaquit along with reserves Quimari Peterson and Lathan Sommerville all scored 11 points.

The Huskies shot 50.8% (33 of 65). Sommerville made all five of his shot attempts.

Logan Kinsey scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Jeremiah Burke scored 15 points for the Pioneers (0-2).

The contest stayed even through the first 10 minutes and Denver led 18-17 on a Kinsey layup. Steinbach made a layup less than a minute later to put the Huskies back up and they never trailed again. Washington outscored Denver 18-10 in the last 9:17 of the half and led 37-28 at halftime.

Washington led by double figures for most of the second half. Julius Rollins’ dunk with 12:18 left brought the Pioneers within 54-46. They pulled to 68-61 and 70-63 but never got closer.

Diallo converted a three-point play, made two foul shots and Tucker made a jumper to extend Washington’s lead to 80-63 with 3:32 left.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

