Steffe has 21 as Southern Illinois downs Little Rock 74-65

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Drew Steffe’s 21 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Little Rock 74-65 on Saturday.

Steffe added three steals for the Salukis (4-4). Jalen Haynes scored 10 points for Southern Illinois.

Kachi Nzeh led the way for the Trojans (2-5) with 17 points. Johnathan Lawson added 16 points, 10 assists and three steals for Little Rock.

Haynes scored seven points in the first half and Southern Illinois went into halftime trailing 33-29. Steffe scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Southern Illinois to a nine-point victory.

Up next

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Southern Illinois visits High Point and Little Rock travels to play Central Arkansas.

