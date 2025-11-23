Stefanos Spartalis sparks Monmouth to 71-70 victory over Robert Morris in OT

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Stefanos Spartalis led Monmouth with 18 points, including the the game-winning free throw with…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Stefanos Spartalis led Monmouth with 18 points, including the the game-winning free throw with nine seconds remaining in overtime, and the Hawks defeated Robert Morris 71-70 on Sunday.

Spartalis shot 5 of 13 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (2-3). Justin Ray scored 18 points, going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the foul line. Jason Rivera-Torres made all eight of his free throws and scored 16.

DeSean Goode finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (3-3). Darius Livingston also scored 17 and Nikolaos Chitikoudis pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Spartalis scored 10 points in the first half for Monmouth, who led 36-35 at the break. Ray paced Monmouth with five points in the overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.