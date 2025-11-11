Staveskie with triple-double, leads Incarnate Word over Southwestern Christian 109-70

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tahj Staveskie had a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Incarnate…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tahj Staveskie had a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Incarnate Word to a 109-70 victory over Southwestern Christian on Tuesday night.

Jordan Pyke added 17 points for the Cardinals (2-1). Harrison Reede finished with 12 points.

The Eagles were led by Michal Wooldridge, who posted 13 points. JaColby Williams added 10 points for Southwestern Christian. Jalen Goar had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.