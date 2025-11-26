Staveskie scores 21, Incarnate Word defeats Texas Lutheran 117-55

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tahj Staveskie had 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 117-55 win over Texas Lutheran on Wednesday. Staveskie…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tahj Staveskie had 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 117-55 win over Texas Lutheran on Wednesday.

Staveskie went 8 of 11 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Cardinals (4-3). Harold Woods scored 18 points and grabbed added 17 rebounds. Harrison Reede was 6 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with 18 points.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Semaj Edwards, who finished with 11 points. Texas Lutheran also got eight points from Aaron Garcia. Kolin Polk had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.