Staton-McCray’s 20 help Seton Hall take down Washington State 75-61 to claim third in Maui invite

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A.J. Staton-McCray scored 20 points as Seton Hall beat Washington State 75-61 on Wednesday in the Maui Invitational third place game.

Staton-McCray added three steals for the Pirates (7-1). Mike Williams III scored 13 points and added five assists. Stephon Payne III and Tajun Simpkins both had 11 points.

Rihards Vavers finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (3-5). Aaron Glass added 15 points for Washington State. ND Okafor finished with 12 points and two blocks.

Up next

Seton Hall’s next game is Wednesday against Cent. Conn. St. at home, and Washington State visits Bradley on Tuesday.

