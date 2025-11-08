Stansberry leads Western Carolina against No. 6 Duke after 23-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (0-1) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

Western Carolina Catamounts (0-1) at Duke Blue Devils (1-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -36.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits No. 6 Duke after Cord Stansberry scored 23 points in Western Carolina’s 94-63 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Duke went 35-4 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 20.5 bench points last season.

Western Carolina went 1-14 on the road and 8-22 overall last season. The Catamounts averaged 12.1 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

