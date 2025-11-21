Stansberry leads Western Carolina against Lipscomb after 29-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-2) at Lipscomb Bisons (1-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces Lipscomb…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-2) at Lipscomb Bisons (1-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces Lipscomb after Cord Stansberry scored 29 points in Western Carolina’s 80-73 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Bisons have gone 1-0 at home. Lipscomb is first in the ASUN with 16.8 assists per game led by Mateo Esmeraldo averaging 6.2.

The Catamounts are 0-2 on the road. Western Carolina averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Lipscomb averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Lipscomb has allowed to its opponents (47.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Ross Candelino is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.4 points.

Stansberry is shooting 38.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 14.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

