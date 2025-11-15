Stanford visits Gonzaga following Whittaker’s 29-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (4-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays Stanford after Lauren…

Stanford Cardinal (4-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays Stanford after Lauren Whittaker scored 29 points in Gonzaga’s 70-66 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

Gonzaga finished 24-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

Stanford went 16-15 overall a season ago while going 2-9 on the road. The Cardinal averaged 14.0 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

