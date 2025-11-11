Stanford takes on Montana State following Okorie’s 29-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (1-2) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0)
Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Montana State after Ebuka Okorie scored 29 points in Stanford’s 91-68 victory against the Montana Grizzlies.
Stanford finished 17-3 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Cardinal averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.
Montana State went 15-18 overall with a 3-14 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats shot 45.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.
