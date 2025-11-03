Stanford hosts UNC Greensboro to start season

UNC Greensboro Spartans at Stanford Cardinal Stanford, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford starts the season at home…

UNC Greensboro Spartans at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford starts the season at home against UNC Greensboro.

Stanford finished 16-15 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Cardinal gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

UNC Greensboro went 7-6 on the road and 25-7 overall a season ago. The Spartans averaged 63.8 points per game last season, 26.3 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

