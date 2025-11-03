Live Radio
Stanford hosts Portland State in season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 5:13 AM

Portland State Vikings at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Portland State for the season opener.

Stanford went 21-14 overall last season while going 17-3 at home. The Cardinal averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.1% from deep last season.

Portland State went 5-10 on the road and 19-13 overall last season. The Vikings averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

