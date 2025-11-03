Stanford hosts Portland State in season opener

Portland State Vikings at Stanford Cardinal Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Portland State for the…

Portland State Vikings at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Portland State for the season opener.

Stanford went 21-14 overall last season while going 17-3 at home. The Cardinal averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.1% from deep last season.

Portland State went 5-10 on the road and 19-13 overall last season. The Vikings averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

