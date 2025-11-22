Stanford hosts Lehigh after Edwards’ 22-point outing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-3) at Stanford Cardinal (6-0) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Stanford after…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-3) at Stanford Cardinal (6-0)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Stanford after Leia Edwards scored 22 points in Lehigh’s 71-57 victory over the Drexel Dragons.

The Cardinal have gone 4-0 at home. Stanford is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-1 in road games. Lehigh is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stanford scores 74.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 74.0 Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is scoring 13.3 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6%.

Jessie Ozzauto is shooting 61.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Mountain Hawks. Belle Bramer is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

