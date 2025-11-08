Stanford hosts Cal Poly following McManus’ 24-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0) Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays Stanford…

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays Stanford after Vanessa McManus scored 24 points in Cal Poly’s 87-27 victory against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs.

Stanford went 16-15 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Cardinal averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 11.7 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

Cal Poly finished 14-18 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Mustangs averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 7.5 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

