Stanford Cardinal play the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) vs. Stanford Cardinal (4-1)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Minnesota at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Cardinal have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Stanford scores 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Golden Gophers have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Crocker-Johnson averaging 3.3.

Stanford averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 74.2 points per game, 2.6 more than the 71.6 Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is shooting 52.1% and averaging 23.8 points for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Cade Tyson is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Crocker-Johnson is averaging 11.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

