Stanford Cardinal open season at home against the Portland State Vikings

Portland State Vikings at Stanford Cardinal
Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -11.5; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: Stanford starts the season at home against Portland State.
Stanford went 17-3 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Cardinal shot 43.5% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.
Portland State went 19-13 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Vikings gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.