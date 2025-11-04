Stanford Cardinal open season at home against the Portland State Vikings

Portland State Vikings at Stanford Cardinal Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -11.5; over/under is 143.5…

Portland State Vikings at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford starts the season at home against Portland State.

Stanford went 17-3 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Cardinal shot 43.5% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Portland State went 19-13 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Vikings gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.