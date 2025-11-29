Stanford Cardinal and the Colorado State Rams play in Las Vegas, Nevada

Colorado State Rams (7-0) vs. Stanford Cardinal (7-1) Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Colorado…

Colorado State Rams (7-0) vs. Stanford Cardinal (7-1)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on Colorado State in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Cardinal are 7-1 in non-conference play. Stanford is fifth in the ACC in rebounding with 38.0 rebounds. Nunu Agara leads the Cardinal with 8.8 boards.

The Rams are 7-0 in non-conference play. Colorado State ranks second in the MWC with 14.6 assists per game led by Brooke Carlson averaging 3.3.

Stanford averages 75.6 points, 24.6 more per game than the 51.0 Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agara is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 12.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.2%.

Lexus Bargesser is shooting 54.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Rams. Hannah Ronsiek is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

