St. Thomas wins 87-52 over D-III Lawrence

The Associated Press

November 29, 2025, 10:38 PM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carter Bjerke’s 18 points helped St. Thomas defeat Lawrence 87-52 on Saturday.

Bjerke also added six rebounds for the Tommies (6-3). Isaiah Johnson-Arigu scored 11 points, going 5 of 10 from the field. Ben Oosterbaan had 10 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Vikings were led in scoring by CJ Campbell, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Nicholas Gouriotis added nine points and seven rebounds for Lawrence. Nolan Koch had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

