St. Thomas plays Oakland following Sand’s 22-point outing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-4) at Saint Thomas Tommies (1-5) Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on Oakland…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-4) at Saint Thomas Tommies (1-5)

Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on Oakland after Alyssa Sand scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 63-55 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Tommies are 0-3 in home games. St. Thomas allows 65.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 0-2 away from home. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon shooting 27.1% from 3-point range.

St. Thomas is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 62.5 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 65.8 St. Thomas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sand is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Tommies. Faith Feuerbach is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Cali Denson is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 10.7 points. Angie Smith is averaging 9.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.