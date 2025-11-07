St. Thomas plays Army after Minessale’s 24-point performance

Army Black Knights (1-0) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays Army after…

Army Black Knights (1-0) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1)

Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays Army after Nolan Minessale scored 24 points in St. Thomas’ 84-58 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

St. Thomas finished 14-0 at home a season ago while going 24-10 overall. The Tommies averaged 7.2 steals, 3.2 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.

Army went 17-16 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Black Knights allowed opponents to score 74.9 points per game and shot 45.8% from the field last season.

___

