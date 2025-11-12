St. Thomas hosts Green Bay after Hall’s 21-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (1-2) Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces St. Thomas…

Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (1-2)

Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces St. Thomas after Marcus Hall scored 21 points in Green Bay’s 83-63 win over the Ripon Redhawks.

St. Thomas finished 24-10 overall a season ago while going 14-0 at home. The Tommies averaged 15.4 assists per game on 28.7 made field goals last season.

Green Bay finished 1-17 on the road and 4-28 overall last season. The Phoenix averaged 9.5 points off of turnovers, 7.0 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.