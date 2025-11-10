St. Thomas faces Washington State after Minessale’s 20-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (1-1) at Washington State Cougars (0-2) Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2;…

Saint Thomas Tommies (1-1) at Washington State Cougars (0-2)

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits Washington State after Nolan Minessale scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 83-76 victory against the Army Black Knights.

Washington State went 19-15 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Cougars averaged 78.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.6 last season.

St. Thomas finished 24-10 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Tommies averaged 83.1 points per game last season, 15.3 from the free-throw line and 31.2 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

