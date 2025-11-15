St. Thomas faces NJIT, looks to halt 3-game skid

NJIT Highlanders (3-1) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-3) Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas will try to break…

NJIT Highlanders (3-1) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-3)

Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas will try to break its three-game slide when the Tommies take on NJIT.

St. Thomas went 16-14 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tommies gave up 69.2 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

NJIT went 11-19 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 8.3 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

