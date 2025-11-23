St. Thomas defeats Portland 76-66

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nolan Minessale had 24 points in St. Thomas’ 76-66 win over Portland in the final game…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nolan Minessale had 24 points in St. Thomas’ 76-66 win over Portland in the final game of the Portland Invitational.

Minessale added five steals for the Tommies (5-3). Carter Bjerke added 16 points while shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Nick Janowski shot 5 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Timo George finished with 17 points and two steals for the Pilots (4-3). Portland also got 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists from Cameron Williams. Joel Foxwell finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

St. Thomas opened the game on a 14-0 run. Led by 11 first-half points from Minessale, St. Thomas carried a 36-34 lead into the break. St. Thomas pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 56-49 with 11:07 left in the half. Minessale scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.