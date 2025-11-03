St. John’s tips off season at home against Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins at St. John’s Red Storm New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts Le…

Le Moyne Dolphins at St. John’s Red Storm

New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts Le Moyne in the season opener.

St. John’s finished 16-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Storm averaged 60.5 points per game last season, 25.9 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Le Moyne went 7-24 overall with a 1-15 record on the road last season. The Dolphins averaged 53.9 points per game last season, 10.8 from the free-throw line and 18.3 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

