St. John’s stymies high scoring No. 18 Oklahoma State women in 74-67 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooke Moore scored 13 points, Kylie Lavelle and Sa’Mya Wyatt added 12 each, and St. John’s defeated No. 18 Oklahoma State 74-67 on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma State shot 30% from the field in the first half but buried 6 of 9 in an early stretch of the third quarter, erasing a 10-point halftime deficit to take a 41-40 lead with about 3 minutes left in the period.

After that opening run by the Cowgirls, neither team led by more than four points until a 3-pointer by Janeya Grant gave the Red Storm (4-1) a 58-51 lead with six minutes left in the game. A three-point play by Beautiful Waheed followed by Moore’s layup made it 63-52 with 3 1/2 minutes left.

The Cowgirls (5-1) averaged 105.6 points in winning their first five games, all at home. They led the country with 34.8 3-point attempts per game and 14.4 3-point makes. In cozy Carnesecca Arena, St. John’s held them to 16 attempts and four makes.

Stailee Heard had 15 points and Achol Akot 13 for Oklahoma State. Lena Girardi and Jadyn Wooten each scored 10.

St. John’s got off to a hot start, shooting 67% from the field in the first quarter and 58% for the half to lead 35-25 at the break.

Oklahoma State trailed 19-14 after one quarter. In the second period, the Cowgirls made 1 of 9 shots for the field but 8 of 10 free-throw shooting helped them stay within 10 points at halftime.

The Red Storm’s last win over a ranked team was a 69-64 victory over UConn in 2023.

Up next

St. John’s: The Red Storm host Central Connecticut on Monday.

Oklahoma State: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi visits on Monday.

