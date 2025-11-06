Live Radio
Springer scores 16 as Loyola beats Penn State-Abington 96-60

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 6:22 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sam Springer had 16 points in Loyola’s 96-60 win over Penn State-Abington on Thursday.

Springer also contributed five rebounds for the Greyhounds (1-1). Jordan Stiemke went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Jacob Theodosiou had 14 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and went 3 for 5 from the line.

The Lions were led in scoring by JoJo Kelly, who finished with 25 points. Penn State-Abington also got 11 points from Sean Murphy.

Loyola (MD) took the lead with 19:11 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Stiemke led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 44-38 at the break. Loyola pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half for a 16-point lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

