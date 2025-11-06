Live Radio
Spillers leads Wake Forest against Morehead State after 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:42 AM

Morehead State Eagles (1-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Morehead State after Tre’Von Spillers scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 88-74 victory against the American Eagles.

Wake Forest went 21-11 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Demon Deacons averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 12.3 bench points last season.

Morehead State went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Eagles averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

