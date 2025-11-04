Live Radio
Spartalis and Ray score 16 as Monmouth knocks off Caldwell 96-68

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 10:30 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Stefanos Spartalis and Justin Ray both scored 16 points to help help Monmouth defeat Caldwell 96-68 in a season-opening game on Tuesday.

Spartalis also had eight rebounds for the Hawks. Ray shot 6 of 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range). Jason Rivera-Torres shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds, four steals, and three blocks.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Isaiah Philbert, who finished with 28 points. Todd Rochelle added 11 points for Caldwell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

