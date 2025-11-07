Sparks leads Fairfield against NJIT after 25-point performance

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at NJIT Highlanders (1-0) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits NJIT after…

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at NJIT Highlanders (1-0)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits NJIT after Braden Sparks scored 25 points in Fairfield’s 76-68 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

NJIT went 6-25 overall a season ago while going 4-9 at home. The Highlanders shot 40.0% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Fairfield finished 3-12 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Stags averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 21.6 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

