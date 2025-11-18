Southern visits Washington after Yates’ 26-point game

Southern Jaguars (2-2) at Washington Huskies (3-1) Seattle; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -21.5; over/under is 155.5…

Southern Jaguars (2-2) at Washington Huskies (3-1)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -21.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Southern after Wesley Yates III scored 26 points in Washington’s 81-69 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

Washington finished 9-9 at home last season while going 13-18 overall. The Huskies averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

Southern went 15-4 in SWAC play and 9-10 on the road last season. The Jaguars gave up 68.3 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

