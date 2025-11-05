Southern visits No. 14 Iowa State following Crooks’ 20-point outing

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa State…

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa State faces Southern after Audi Crooks scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 85-36 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Iowa State finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 23-12 overall. The Cyclones averaged 19.3 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Southern went 21-15 overall last season while going 8-11 on the road. The Jaguars gave up 57.7 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.