Southern visits No. 14 Iowa State following Crooks’ 20-point outing

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:46 AM

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa State faces Southern after Audi Crooks scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 85-36 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Iowa State finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 23-12 overall. The Cyclones averaged 19.3 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Southern went 21-15 overall last season while going 8-11 on the road. The Jaguars gave up 57.7 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

