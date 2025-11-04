Southern visits Marquette after Jacobs’ 22-point outing

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Marquette after…

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Marquette after Michael Jacobs scored 22 points in Southern’s 109-77 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Marquette went 23-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 9.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

Southern finished 20-12 overall with a 9-10 record on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 32.3% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

