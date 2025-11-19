Southern Utah visits Washington State on 3-game road skid

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-4) at Washington State Cougars (1-3) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -12.5;…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-4) at Washington State Cougars (1-3)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -12.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Washington State looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Washington State went 19-15 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

The Thunderbirds are 0-3 in road games. Southern Utah ranks fifth in the WAC with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Jaiden Feroah averaging 6.6.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.