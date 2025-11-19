Live Radio
Southern Utah visits Washington State on 3-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:49 AM

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-4) at Washington State Cougars (1-3)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -12.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Washington State looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Washington State went 19-15 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

The Thunderbirds are 0-3 in road games. Southern Utah ranks fifth in the WAC with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Jaiden Feroah averaging 6.6.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

