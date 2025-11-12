Southern Utah visits Eastern Washington following Fely’s 20-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-0) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-1) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-0) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-1)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Eastern Washington after Brooklyn Fely scored 20 points in Southern Utah’s 77-64 win against the Washington State Cougars.

Eastern Washington finished 9-6 at home last season while going 11-20 overall. The Eagles averaged 64.9 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.

Southern Utah finished 9-21 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Thunderbirds averaged 60.0 points per game last season, 9.8 on free throws and 18 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

